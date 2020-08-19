Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) Major Shareholder Carl C. Icahn Acquires 66,568 Shares

Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 66,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.20 per share, with a total value of $1,211,537.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Xerox stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.21. 3,282,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,434,240. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.04. Xerox Corp has a 12-month low of $14.22 and a 12-month high of $39.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xerox Corp will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.17%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRX. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xerox by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,940,797 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $162,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,949 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Xerox by 528.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,575,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,601 shares during the last quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xerox during the 1st quarter worth $21,308,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Xerox by 954.3% during the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 1,191,037 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Xerox by 358.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,979,000 after acquiring an additional 977,310 shares during the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XRX has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Xerox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Xerox from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.17.

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

