Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) Major Shareholder Carl C. Icahn Acquires 66,568 Shares

Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 66,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.20 per share, with a total value of $1,211,537.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of Xerox stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.21. 3,282,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,434,240. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.04. Xerox Corp has a 12-month low of $14.22 and a 12-month high of $39.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.18.
Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xerox Corp will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRX. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xerox by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,940,797 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $162,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,949 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Xerox by 528.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,575,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,601 shares during the last quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xerox during the 1st quarter worth $21,308,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Xerox by 954.3% during the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 1,191,037 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Xerox by 358.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,979,000 after acquiring an additional 977,310 shares during the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
XRX has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Xerox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Xerox from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.17.
About Xerox
Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.
