Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Will Announce Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) will announce earnings of $1.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Stryker’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.50. Stryker reported earnings per share of $1.91 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stryker will report full year earnings of $6.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.74 to $6.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.69 to $9.27. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Stryker.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.38%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SYK. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Stryker from $243.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Stryker from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.25.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 25,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.80, for a total value of $4,933,134.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 7,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.23, for a total value of $1,410,385.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,972 shares in the company, valued at $2,699,809.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,505 shares of company stock worth $8,260,939 over the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 64.4% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.4% in the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 13,141 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 10.1% in the first quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 624 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 6.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 922 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.3% in the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 4,581 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Stryker stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $189.36. 619,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,891,723. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $188.75 and a 200-day moving average of $187.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market cap of $70.85 billion, a PE ratio of 44.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.85. Stryker has a 12 month low of $124.54 and a 12 month high of $226.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

