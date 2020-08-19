Zacks: Analysts Expect Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $253.91 Million

Brokerages forecast that Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) will post sales of $253.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $224.65 million and the highest estimate coming in at $302.00 million. Oasis Petroleum reported sales of $482.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum will report full year sales of $1.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $863.66 million to $1.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Oasis Petroleum.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The energy producer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.29. Oasis Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 7.78%.

OAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial cut Oasis Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup cut Oasis Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. MKM Partners cut Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $0.50 price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Oasis Petroleum to $0.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. Oasis Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $2.42.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 97,631 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 31,217 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,367 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 17,867 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 145,494 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 47,456 shares in the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OAS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.68. 191,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,129,432. Oasis Petroleum has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $4.87. The company has a market capitalization of $238.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oasis Petroleum (OAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.