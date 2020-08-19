Zacks: Analysts Expect Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.43 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) will announce sales of $1.43 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Silgan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.47 billion. Silgan posted sales of $1.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Silgan will report full-year sales of $4.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.60 billion to $4.84 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.62 billion to $5.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Silgan.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 5.50%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SLGN shares. BidaskClub cut Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Silgan from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Silgan in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Silgan from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

In other news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total transaction of $761,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 29.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLGN. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 72,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 105,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SLGN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,696. Silgan has a 12 month low of $24.65 and a 12 month high of $38.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.53. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

