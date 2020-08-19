Zacks: Analysts Expect WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Will Post Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Brokerages predict that WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) will announce $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for WD-40’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.07 and the highest is $1.19. WD-40 reported earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 79.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that WD-40 will report full year earnings of $4.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.84. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for WD-40.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 33.97%. WD-40’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share.

WDFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised WD-40 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on WD-40 from $212.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDFC. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of WD-40 by 83.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 732,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $147,149,000 after purchasing an additional 333,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of WD-40 in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,817,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 259.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,510,000 after acquiring an additional 78,270 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,579,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $313,260,000 after acquiring an additional 68,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 233.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 83,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,727,000 after acquiring an additional 58,280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WDFC traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $200.70. 60,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,496. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $195.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.52 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.81. WD-40 has a one year low of $151.16 and a one year high of $211.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

