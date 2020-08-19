Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Silgan’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the lowest is $0.81. Silgan posted earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silgan will report full-year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $3.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Silgan.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 27.83%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SLGN. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Silgan from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Silgan in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Silgan from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Silgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

NASDAQ SLGN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,696. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.85 and a 200 day moving average of $32.53. Silgan has a twelve month low of $24.65 and a twelve month high of $38.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

In related news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total value of $761,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 29.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Silgan by 124.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 51,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 28,742 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 664,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,288,000 after acquiring an additional 51,911 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 143,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,018,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,580,000 after acquiring an additional 17,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

