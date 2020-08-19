Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) Will Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.10. Tencent Music Entertainment Group also posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.41. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Oppenheimer raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $15.00 to $17.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

Shares of TME traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $14.15. 349,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,687,158. The stock has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of 42.88, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.76. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $9.22 and a 52-week high of $17.97.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the second quarter valued at $25,786,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the second quarter valued at $293,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 703.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,395,000 after buying an additional 482,500 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 12.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 701,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,437,000 after buying an additional 76,632 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the second quarter valued at $1,221,000. 16.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

