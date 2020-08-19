Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) Will Post Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

Analysts predict that Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) will report $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for AON’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.48 and the highest is $1.62. AON reported earnings of $1.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AON will report full-year earnings of $9.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.59 to $9.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $10.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.10 to $10.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AON.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. AON had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 64.99%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS.

AON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James lowered shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of AON from $214.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of AON from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AON from $216.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.40.

In other news, Director Carolyn Y. Woo sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.80, for a total value of $118,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,080,888.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Eric Andersen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.13, for a total transaction of $298,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 102,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,473,351.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in AON by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 108,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,679,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in AON by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 11,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in AON by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp raised its holdings in shares of AON by 6.3% in the first quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 1,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AON by 54.4% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $196.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,172,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,065. AON has a 52 week low of $143.93 and a 52 week high of $238.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $198.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $45.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. AON’s payout ratio is currently 19.19%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

