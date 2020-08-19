Zacks: Brokerages Expect Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.48 Billion

Brokerages expect that Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) will report sales of $2.48 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Discovery Communications’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.48 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.50 billion. Discovery Communications posted sales of $2.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Discovery Communications will report full year sales of $10.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.36 billion to $10.52 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $11.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.06 billion to $11.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Discovery Communications.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 12.86%. Discovery Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DISCA. ValuEngine downgraded Discovery Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Discovery Communications from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discovery Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Imperial Capital reduced their target price on Discovery Communications from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Discovery Communications in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.79.

NASDAQ DISCA traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $22.22. 1,967,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,090,110. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.79. Discovery Communications has a 52-week low of $17.12 and a 52-week high of $33.65. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Discovery Communications in the second quarter worth about $2,163,000. Summit Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 4.0% during the second quarter. Summit Street Capital Management LLC now owns 145,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 5.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 345,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,299,000 after purchasing an additional 18,511 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 401.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 956,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,127,000 after purchasing an additional 765,488 shares during the period. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 23.6% during the second quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 65,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 12,550 shares during the period. 36.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

