Zacks: Brokerages Expect Menlo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNLO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Analysts expect Menlo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNLO) to announce earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Menlo Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.19). Menlo Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.70) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Menlo Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.56) to ($2.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.27). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Menlo Therapeutics.

Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.07.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MNLO. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Menlo Therapeutics from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Ci Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Menlo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Menlo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Menlo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Menlo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Menlo Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.79.

Shares of Menlo Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.62. 1,233,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,885,151. The stock has a market cap of $275.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.92. Menlo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $7.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.48.

In other Menlo Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 2,702,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,998.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNLO. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Menlo Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Menlo Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Menlo Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Menlo Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Menlo Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis; psoriasis; chronic pruritus; atopic dermatitis; and refractory chronic cough.

