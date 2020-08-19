Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) to “Buy”

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $0.50 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Golden Minerals Company is a mining company with a focus on exploration, development, providing mine services, and growth through strategic business transactions. The Company has many exploration projects, primarily located in Argentina, Peru, Chile and Mexico, including the advanced-stage El Quevar project in the Salta Province of northwestern Argentina and the Zacatecas project in Mexico. Currently, Golden Minerals manages the San Cristóbal silver and zinc mine in Bolivia, one of the largest open pit silver, zinc and lead mines and processing facilities in the world. The Company intends to identify and capitalize on other opportunities to earn fees or equity interests in mine development projects or mining operations. Golden Minerals is also actively pursuing growth through strategic opportunities, including acquisitions, joint ventures and asset consolidations. Golden Minerals Company is based in Golden, Colorado. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Golden Minerals from $0.90 to $1.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Golden Minerals in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.00 target price for the company.

AUMN stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.44. 1,301,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,244,219. Golden Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $0.58.

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Golden Minerals stock. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Golden Minerals Co (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,524,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246,735 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC owned approximately 1.40% of Golden Minerals worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Company, an exploration stage company, engages in mining, construction, and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company owns 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago precious metals mining properties in the State of Durango, Mexico; and the El Quevar advanced silver exploration property in the province of Salta, Argentina.

