Zilliqa (ZIL) Trading Down 15.2% Over Last 7 Days

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One Zilliqa token can currently be purchased for about $0.0219 or 0.00000187 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bitbns, HitBTC and Tokenomy. Over the last week, Zilliqa has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $227.41 million and approximately $63.27 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008552 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00142463 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.88 or 0.01738883 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00190369 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000874 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000224 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00136374 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa’s launch date was November 6th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 13,658,169,658 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,366,702,505 tokens. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

Zilliqa can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Coinone, Coinhub, Bitbns, Huobi, Binance, HitBTC, AirSwap, Kyber Network, Gate.io, GOPAX, Koinex, Upbit, Bithumb, OTCBTC, DDEX, BiteBTC, Hotbit, DEx.top, Tokenomy, BitMart, DragonEX, FCoin, Kucoin, OKEx, Ethfinex, UEX, Radar Relay, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), OOOBTC, WazirX, Korbit, IDEX and Zebpay. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

