Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Holdings Lifted by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,200 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $16,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. DC Investments Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.3% during the second quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 16,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

ZTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Zoetis from $112.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on Zoetis from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Zoetis from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Zoetis from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.50.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.17. 1,476,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,245,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market cap of $74.80 billion, a PE ratio of 47.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.39. Zoetis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $163.98.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zoetis news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total value of $299,846.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,289.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Catherine A. Knupp sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.86, for a total value of $2,065,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,478,040.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,922 shares of company stock worth $4,248,547 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.