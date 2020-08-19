Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zurich Insurance Group Limited is a multi-line insurance provider. It offers a wide range of general insurance and life insurance products and services for individuals, small businesses, mid-sized and large companies and multinational corporations. The Company operates in three segments: General Insurance, Global Life and Farmers. Its General Insurance segment provides property and casualty products and services for individual and commercial customers. Its Global Life segment offers life insurance, investments, savings and pensions solutions to international and expatriate investors, corporate customers and private banks. Its Farmers segment includes Farmers Re and Farmers Management Services, through which it manages the Farmers Exchanges, as well as Foremost, Bristol West and 21st Century products in the United States. Zurich Insurance Group Limited, formerly known as Zurich Financial Services Limited, is based in Zurich, Switzerland. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on ZURVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Monday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zurich Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZURVY traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $37.22. The company had a trading volume of 43,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,341. Zurich Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $44.80. The stock has a market cap of $55.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.31. The company has a current ratio of 27.88, a quick ratio of 27.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

