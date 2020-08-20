-$0.05 EPS Expected for Eni SpA (NYSE:E) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Eni SpA (NYSE:E) to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for ENI’s earnings. ENI posted earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 110.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ENI will report full year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.20). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.94. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ENI.

E has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut ENI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Monday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of ENI stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $18.70. 287,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,850. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.48. ENI has a 1-year low of $12.10 and a 1-year high of $32.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ENI in the second quarter valued at approximately $651,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in ENI in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in ENI by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 267,714 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ENI in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,096,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ENI by 4.2% in the second quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,206 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

