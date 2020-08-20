-$0.24 EPS Expected for Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNA) will report ($0.24) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Allena Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Allena Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.57) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Allena Pharmaceuticals.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Roth Capital reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALNA. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 53,719 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,253,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 450,688 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 49,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNA traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.41. 621,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767,699. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $6.30.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

