0xBitcoin (0xBTC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.88 Million

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 20th. During the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded down 23.6% against the U.S. dollar. 0xBitcoin has a market capitalization of $782,447.49 and $1.88 million worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0xBitcoin token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00001150 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, Hotbit and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 0xBitcoin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00040389 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00005371 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $672.73 or 0.05672679 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003030 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003740 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003799 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00014344 BTC.

0xBitcoin Profile

0xBitcoin is a token. Its launch date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 tokens. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 . The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org . The official message board for 0xBitcoin is medium.com/@0xBitcoin

Buying and Selling 0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xBitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0xBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 0xBitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0xBitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.