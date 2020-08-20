$1.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp’s earnings. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp posted earnings of $1.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will report full year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $3.72. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.76 to $5.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover New Oriental Education & Tech Grp.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $798.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.40 million. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EDU shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $185.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $145.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Nomura increased their price objective on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.50.

Shares of EDU stock traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.26. The stock had a trading volume of 836,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.57 and a beta of 1.28. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 12-month low of $102.01 and a 12-month high of $153.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 1.9% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 944,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,955,000 after acquiring an additional 17,948 shares during the period. BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the second quarter worth about $10,781,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 23.7% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 898,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,048,000 after acquiring an additional 172,489 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 51.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 141,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,382,000 after purchasing an additional 47,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perseverance Asset Management International boosted its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 243.4% during the second quarter. Perseverance Asset Management International now owns 13,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 9,861 shares in the last quarter. 78.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

