$1.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) will post earnings of $1.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Mastercard’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.73. Mastercard posted earnings of $2.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Mastercard will report full-year earnings of $6.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.06 to $7.68. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.75 to $9.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mastercard.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $334.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.24.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 206,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total value of $62,379,828.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,826,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,558,271,467.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total transaction of $1,285,835.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,634,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,024,022 shares of company stock worth $310,267,693 over the last three months. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth about $987,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 6,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MA traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $331.00. 3,022,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,310,231. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Mastercard has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $310.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.97. The firm has a market cap of $330.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.59%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

