16,335 Shares in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Bought by OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 429.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 450 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 49.6% in the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 712 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 31.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 84.7% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 918 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,024 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total value of $424,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark C. Gossett sold 5,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total value of $424,954.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Northern Trust stock traded down $1.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 702,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,945. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $60.67 and a 12-month high of $110.48. The company has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.66.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 21.36%. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.23%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NTRS shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $95.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Northern Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.18.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

