180 Degree Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TURN) Short Interest Up 62.2% in July

180 Degree Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TURN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a growth of 62.2% from the July 15th total of 18,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of 180 Degree Capital stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $1.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,792. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.72. 180 Degree Capital has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $2.30.

In other 180 Degree Capital news, CEO Kevin Rendino bought 18,753 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.57 per share, with a total value of $29,442.21. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 891,796 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,119.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 38,003 shares of company stock valued at $63,787 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 383,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 72,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 35.1% in the first quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 748,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 194,530 shares during the period. 34.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 180 Degree Capital

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The firm also invests in privately held portfolio companies. It primarily invests in value stocks of small cap companies.

