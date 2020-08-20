$2.26 Billion in Sales Expected for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) to announce $2.26 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Eversource Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.29 billion. Eversource Energy posted sales of $2.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will report full year sales of $8.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.68 billion to $8.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $9.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.96 billion to $10.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Eversource Energy.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ES shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.40.

Eversource Energy stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $85.67. The company had a trading volume of 769,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,997. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $60.69 and a 52 week high of $99.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.61.

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total transaction of $499,556.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Eversource Energy by 36.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Eversource Energy by 36.6% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 7.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 7.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

