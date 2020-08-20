$2.97 Billion in Sales Expected for Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) will report sales of $2.97 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Mylan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.03 billion. Mylan posted sales of $2.96 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mylan will report full-year sales of $11.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.52 billion to $13.36 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $12.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.94 billion to $17.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mylan.

Get Mylan alerts:

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. Mylan had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

MYL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Mylan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Mylan from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mylan from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Mylan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Mylan in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mylan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Shares of MYL stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.34. 5,958,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,598,165. Mylan has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $23.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.53.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Mylan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Mylan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mylan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Mylan by 766.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mylan by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Mylan Company Profile

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mylan (MYL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mylan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mylan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.