20,147 Shares in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Purchased by Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,000. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 55.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYG traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $124.76. 57,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,747. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.93. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.42 and a fifty-two week high of $156.97.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

