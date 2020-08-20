30,000 Shares in Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Inc (NYSE:MCA) Purchased by Garrison Point Capital LLC

Garrison Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Inc (NYSE:MCA) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000. Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd accounts for approximately 0.3% of Garrison Point Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCA. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd by 171.0% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 47,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 29,939 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd in the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd by 35.3% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 84,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 21,951 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd by 8.6% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 834,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,296,000 after acquiring an additional 66,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd by 2.6% in the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 53,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. 19.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MCA traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.88. The stock had a trading volume of 64,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,911. Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Inc has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $15.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.87.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

Further Reading: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Inc (NYSE:MCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.