3,277 Shares in Kellogg (NYSE:K) Acquired by Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 229.4% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg during the first quarter worth $46,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Kellogg by 54.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total transaction of $6,672,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven A. Cahillane bought 2,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.32 per share, with a total value of $189,035.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,694,201.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 607,500 shares of company stock valued at $41,064,625. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on K shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Kellogg in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Kellogg from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Kellogg from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.13.

Shares of NYSE:K traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,067,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,282,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $52.66 and a fifty-two week high of $72.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.09. The company has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.57.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 43.36% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Kellogg will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

