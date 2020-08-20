38,960 Shares in Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) Purchased by Garrison Point Capital LLC

Garrison Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 38,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000. Front Yard Residential makes up 0.2% of Garrison Point Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Garrison Point Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Front Yard Residential as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Front Yard Residential in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Front Yard Residential during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Front Yard Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Front Yard Residential during the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Front Yard Residential during the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

RESI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,072. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.80. Front Yard Residential Corp has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $13.28. The stock has a market cap of $567.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 0.53.

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Front Yard Residential had a negative return on equity of 22.56% and a negative net margin of 36.78%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Front Yard Residential Corp will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

RESI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities raised shares of Front Yard Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Front Yard Residential in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Front Yard Residential in a report on Monday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Front Yard Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

In other news, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.69 per share, with a total value of $1,453,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing at reasonable prices.

