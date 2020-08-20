4,377 Shares in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Bought by F3Logic LLC

F3Logic LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DG. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Cfra lifted their target price on Dollar General from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Dollar General from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Dollar General from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.38.

Shares of NYSE DG traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $197.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,648,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,333,551. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $191.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.14. Dollar General Corp. has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $202.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Corp. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

In other Dollar General news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 11,032 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.77, for a total transaction of $2,126,638.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,922,007.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 41,313 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.21, for a total transaction of $7,899,458.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,966,162.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,645 shares of company stock worth $11,414,046 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

