49,000 Shares in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Acquired by Troy Asset Management Ltd

Troy Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 49,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,964,000. CME Group comprises 0.2% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,645,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,607,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,970 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 7,849,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,357,303,000 after buying an additional 246,376 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,903,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,891,000 after buying an additional 346,212 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,439,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,670,000 after buying an additional 58,441 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,437,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,424,000 after buying an additional 145,986 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on CME. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on CME Group from $196.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on CME Group from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on CME Group from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on CME Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.88.

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded up $0.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $173.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,051,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,082,014. CME Group Inc has a twelve month low of $131.80 and a twelve month high of $225.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.01. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 46.39%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

In other news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 900 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total value of $155,898.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,234.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 8,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.39, for a total value of $1,323,120.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,593,810. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Featured Article: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.