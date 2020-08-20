6,487 Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Acquired by Garrison Point Capital LLC

Garrison Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 0.2% of Garrison Point Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.10. The company had a trading volume of 5,664,169 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.41.

