8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) Price Up 8% Over Last Week

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One 8X8 PROTOCOL token can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00001607 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market capitalization of $59.12 million and $45.62 million worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About 8X8 PROTOCOL

EXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 tokens. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official website is 8x8protocol.io. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol.

8X8 PROTOCOL Token Trading

8X8 PROTOCOL can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8X8 PROTOCOL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

