9,789 Shares in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.06, for a total value of $111,211.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,710,204.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total value of $29,354.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 498,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,583,197.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,557 shares of company stock valued at $6,850,182. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FB stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $263.54. 857,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,314,078. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $244.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.88. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $278.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 6.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FB. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Facebook from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Facebook from $271.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Facebook from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.21.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

