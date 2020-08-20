AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,389,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 379,627 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $234,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 179.7% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 53,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,235,000 after acquiring an additional 34,255 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 6.8% in the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 24,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.2% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.6% in the second quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 29,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 21.5% in the second quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 62,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after buying an additional 11,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Argus raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $91.40 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

In related news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,789,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABBV traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.15. 408,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,799,111. The company has a market cap of $170.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $101.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.82 and its 200-day moving average is $89.05.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

