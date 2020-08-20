Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $108.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.60% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ADDUS HOMECARE is a comprehensive provider of a broad range of social and medical services in the home. The company’s services include personal care and assistance with activities of daily living, skilled nursing and rehabilitative therapies, and adult day care. Its consumers are individuals with special needs who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill and disabled. Its payor clients include federal, state and local governmental agencies, the Veterans Health Administration, commercial insurers and private individuals. Addus operates its business through two divisions, home & community services and home health services. The home & community services are social, or non-medical, in nature and include assistance with bathing, grooming, dressing, personal hygiene and medication reminders, and other activities of daily living whereas the home health services are medical in nature and include physical, occupational and speech therapy, as well as skilled nursing. “

ADUS has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Addus Homecare from $103.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Addus Homecare from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Addus Homecare from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Sidoti upped their price target on Addus Homecare from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.38.

Shares of NASDAQ ADUS traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $96.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,929. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.87. Addus Homecare has a 12 month low of $43.13 and a 12 month high of $106.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.10, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $184.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.85 million. Addus Homecare had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 4.24%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Addus Homecare will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Addus Homecare news, EVP Laurie Manning sold 988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.17, for a total transaction of $93,039.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,232.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darby Anderson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $593,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,129.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 494,307 shares of company stock valued at $46,661,228 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Addus Homecare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Addus Homecare during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Addus Homecare during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Addus Homecare by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Addus Homecare during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

