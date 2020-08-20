Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) Receives $22.23 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.23.

Several analysts have issued reports on ADNT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Adient from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Adient from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Adient from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research raised Adient from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Adient from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

Get Adient alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADNT. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Adient in the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 322.3% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 176,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 134,549 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Adient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,487,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Adient by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,945,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,715,000 after acquiring an additional 37,119 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Adient by 51.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,229,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,154,000 after acquiring an additional 415,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Adient stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.48. The stock had a trading volume of 826,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,014. Adient has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $29.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 3.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($2.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Adient had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 3.96%. Adient’s quarterly revenue was down 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adient will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

Featured Article: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.