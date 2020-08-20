Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,290 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $13,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Adobe by 256.5% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Adobe from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Adobe from $325.00 to $426.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Adobe from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.43.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.68, for a total transaction of $4,326,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.52, for a total value of $1,927,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,227,424.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 88,316 shares of company stock valued at $38,079,376. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ADBE traded up $16.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $479.00. The company had a trading volume of 142,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,564. Adobe Inc has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $470.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $443.73 and its 200-day moving average is $379.13. The company has a market capitalization of $222.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.91.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

