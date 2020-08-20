Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics primarily in the United States. The companys lead product includes ALRN-6924, targets the tumor suppressor protein p53 for the treatment of a range of cancers which are in clinical stage. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

Shares of ALRN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,204. Aileron Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $1.99. The stock has a market cap of $52.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 3.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. Research analysts anticipate that Aileron Therapeutics will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Rickenbach Josef H. Von purchased 227,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $249,999.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 445,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,006. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALRN. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Aileron Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Aileron Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Aileron Therapeutics by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 36,893 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Aileron Therapeutics by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 47,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 24,388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase IIb trial to treat AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside.

