Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Air Industries Group Inc. is engaged in designing and manufactureing flight critical products including flight safety parts, landing gear and components, arresting gear, flight controls, sheet metal fabrications and ground support equipment. The company also offers sheet metal fabrication of aerostructures, tube bending, welding and sub-contract machining services. It serves Prime Defense and Commercial aerospace manufacturers, through its subsidiaries. Air Industries Group Inc. is headquartered in Bay Shore, New York. “

Shares of AIRI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,569. Air Industries Group has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $3.36.

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01).

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Air Industries Group stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Industries Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 45,926 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Air Industries Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Air Industries Group

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs and manufactures structural parts and assemblies that focus on flight safety. The company operates through three segments: Complex Machining, Aerostructures & Electronics, and Turbine Engine Components. It offers landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, throttle quadrants, jet engines, and other components; sheet metal fabrication of aero structures; and tube bending and welding services.

