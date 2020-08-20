Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Albireo Pharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver and gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Albireo Pharma Inc., formerly known as BIODEL INC., is based in Boston, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Albireo Pharma in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Albireo Pharma from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Albireo Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Albireo Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.29.

Albireo Pharma stock traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,025. The firm has a market cap of $404.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.25. The company has a current ratio of 9.29, a quick ratio of 9.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Albireo Pharma has a twelve month low of $11.26 and a twelve month high of $31.50.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.27. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 722.91% and a negative return on equity of 82.06%. On average, equities analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will post -6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Albireo Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $261,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 768,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,582,000 after purchasing an additional 59,242 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 13.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 219,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 26,289 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Albireo Pharma by 279.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 42,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

