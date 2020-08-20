Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired by Tesco Pension Investment Ltd

Tesco Pension Investment Ltd grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 739,835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,543 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for 4.1% of Tesco Pension Investment Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $159,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at $187,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.22.

NYSE:BABA traded down $2.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $257.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,424,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,677,963. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $161.68 and a fifty-two week high of $268.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $249.17 and its 200-day moving average is $216.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $659.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.60.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $8.61. The business had revenue of $114.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.31 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.57 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

