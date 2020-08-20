Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Stock Holdings Increased by Ithaka Group LLC

Ithaka Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Align Technology makes up 1.3% of Ithaka Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Ithaka Group LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $9,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,779 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

In other news, SVP Julie Tay sold 3,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.00, for a total value of $812,170.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,322. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Lacob sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $2,511,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,074 shares of company stock worth $17,485,719 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ALGN traded down $4.26 on Thursday, hitting $297.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,870. The company has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.88 and a fifty-two week high of $326.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $296.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.11.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $352.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.50 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 81.50% and a net margin of 78.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALGN shares. BidaskClub upgraded Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays cut Align Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Align Technology from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $258.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.00.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Read More: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.