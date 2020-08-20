Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,874 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.0% of SkyOak Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Chelsea Counsel Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.4% during the first quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 4,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,534,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,484,000. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,193,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Alphabet by 314.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 39,509 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,941,000 after acquiring an additional 29,967 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the first quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,341 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,187,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total value of $45,388.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,587,178.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total value of $89,751.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,244.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 152 shares of company stock worth $221,230. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,671.00.

GOOG traded up $29.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,576.73. 84,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,672,116. The company has a market capitalization of $1,060.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,586.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,503.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,380.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

