Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s 8th Largest Position

Forbes J M & Co. LLP raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,421 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 3.1% of Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spence Asset Management grew its holdings in Alphabet by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 42 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 34.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL traded up $39.54 on Wednesday, hitting $1,555.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,418,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,166,685. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,499.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,379.03. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,587.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,050.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Nomura Instinet increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,445.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,662.16.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.