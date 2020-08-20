Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) Receives $32.44 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.44.

Several research firms have commented on ATUS. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Altice USA from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Altice USA to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Altice USA from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th.

ATUS stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.74. The stock had a trading volume of 4,896,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,470,542. The firm has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 86.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.24, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Altice USA has a 12-month low of $15.95 and a 12-month high of $31.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.93.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 14.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altice USA will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Abdelhakim Boubazine sold 468,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $12,891,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,919,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,779,925. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,597,301 shares of company stock valued at $113,923,873. 45.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 1,419.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in Altice USA in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Altice USA in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Altice USA in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.31% of the company’s stock.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

