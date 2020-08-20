American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. lowered its position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in American Tower by 168.3% during the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $233,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,485.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.70, for a total value of $110,680.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,115 shares of company stock worth $2,130,071 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp cut American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on American Tower from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.08.

Shares of AMT traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $247.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,016,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $112.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.95. American Tower Corp has a 12-month low of $174.32 and a 12-month high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 24.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

