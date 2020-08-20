Analysts Anticipate Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.46 Billion

Brokerages predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) will announce sales of $3.46 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Consolidated Edison’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.40 billion and the highest is $3.52 billion. Consolidated Edison posted sales of $3.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will report full year sales of $12.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.31 billion to $12.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.71 billion to $13.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Consolidated Edison.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 7.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ED shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.67.

ED stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.40. 2,444,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,262,369. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.24. Consolidated Edison has a 1-year low of $62.03 and a 1-year high of $95.10. The firm has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.02%.

In other news, CFO Robert N. Hoglund bought 2,000 shares of Consolidated Edison stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.65 per share, with a total value of $143,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,001,633.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 2,591 shares of company stock worth $187,411 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,446,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,653,000 after acquiring an additional 23,196 shares during the period. Tobam raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 468,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,713,000 after acquiring an additional 37,302 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, Accident Compensation Corp raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 153.1% in the 2nd quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 32,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 19,901 shares during the period. 59.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Consolidated Edison (ED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.