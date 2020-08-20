Analysts Anticipate EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Will Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Brokerages expect EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to post earnings per share of $0.73 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for EPR Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the lowest is $0.52. EPR Properties posted earnings per share of $1.46 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that EPR Properties will report full-year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $5.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $5.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for EPR Properties.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($1.57). EPR Properties had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 2.01%.

EPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised EPR Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on EPR Properties from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered EPR Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $53.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.71.

EPR traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.73. 747,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,530,708. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.41. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $12.56 and a fifty-two week high of $79.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 15.57 and a quick ratio of 15.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,089,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,965,000 after buying an additional 141,558 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 45.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 440,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,681,000 after purchasing an additional 138,300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 41.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 16,356 shares during the period. AXA increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 14.5% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 120,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 823.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 156,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 139,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

