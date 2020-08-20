Analysts Expect Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $168.70 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) will post sales of $168.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Employers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $166.00 million to $171.39 million. Employers reported sales of $198.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Employers will report full year sales of $695.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $687.10 million to $703.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $688.44 million, with estimates ranging from $659.10 million to $717.79 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Employers.

Get Employers alerts:

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.58. Employers had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $211.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.18 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EIG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Employers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Employers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th.

Employers stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.59. 89,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,188. Employers has a 12 month low of $25.53 and a 12 month high of $44.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $966.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 4th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is 31.25%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Employers by 675.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 140,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after buying an additional 122,679 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Employers by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,087,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,071,000 after purchasing an additional 88,564 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Employers by 9.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Employers during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Employers by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels comprising its partners; and through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Employers (EIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.