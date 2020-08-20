Analysts Expect Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) to Post -$0.27 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Health Catalyst’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the lowest is ($0.33). Health Catalyst also reported earnings per share of ($0.27) during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Health Catalyst will report full-year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.66). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.23). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Health Catalyst.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $43.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 46.91% and a negative return on equity of 20.74%. Health Catalyst’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.82.

In other news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total transaction of $289,927.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,085. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Dale Sanders sold 27,500 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total transaction of $741,675.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 176,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,757,831.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 602,566 shares of company stock worth $19,427,813. Corporate insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCAT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Health Catalyst by 131.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,062,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,020 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Health Catalyst by 720.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,178,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,031 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Health Catalyst by 503.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,111,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,064,000 after purchasing an additional 927,194 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Health Catalyst by 387.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 753,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,975,000 after purchasing an additional 598,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Health Catalyst by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,011,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,453,000 after purchasing an additional 552,536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.46. The company had a trading volume of 452,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,923. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.89. Health Catalyst has a 12-month low of $17.48 and a 12-month high of $44.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.91.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Technology and Professional services. Its products include cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services.

