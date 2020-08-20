Analysts Expect Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) to Post $3.28 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) to report $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.22 and the highest is $4.05. Quest Diagnostics posted earnings of $1.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will report full-year earnings of $8.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $9.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.58 to $10.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Quest Diagnostics.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

DGX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. BofA Securities raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Quest Diagnostics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 253,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,094,000 after acquiring an additional 122,245 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 35,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 5,502 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 7,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 487.4% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 168,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,492,000 after purchasing an additional 139,416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DGX traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.85. 43,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,142,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Quest Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $73.02 and a 52 week high of $131.81. The company has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 34.15%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

